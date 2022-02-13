Edwards racer River Radamus takes pride in fourth-place Olympic giant slalom result

It’s said that the worst place to finish in the Olympics is fourth — just off the medals podium. But River Radamus of Edwards was philosophical after finishing there in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics giant slalom on Sunday (late Saturday in Colorado).

River Radamus

“It’s tough to swallow right now for sure, but I know in my heart that I did everything I could to prepare for today, I couldn’t have asked for more,” Radamus said, according to NBC Sports.

“I could have hoped for more, but I’m really proud of my work today and throughout the season, so I’ll take pride in this result and carry it forward into the next races,” Radamus added.

It was a career best result for Radamus, who turned 24 on Saturday. He started off the current World Cup season with sixth-place result in Soelden, Austria.

In Sunday’s snow-delayed Olympic GS, Radamus’ final two-run time was 2:10.95, just .26 seconds behind France’s Mathieu Faivre, who won the bronze medal with a time of 2:10.69.

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the gold at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre on Sunday, battling heavy snow — the first of these Games — and a 75-minute delay between the first and second runs. His two-run winning time was 2:09.35.

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia won silver with a two-run time of 2:09.54.

Radamus, the son of former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail executive director Aldo Radamus, was ninth after the first run, improving his position by five slots in the final “bumpy” run.