ECO Transit to resume fare collection starting Oct. 1

ECO Transit will resume collecting fares on its buses starting Oct. 1. Here’s the press release:

ECO Transit will resume collecting fares and front-door boarding on all transit buses beginning Oct. 1. Passengers should be prepared to pay a cash fare or purchase a farecard in advance at ECO Transit or partner sales outlets.

Current fare information is available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/Fares/.

Passes and farecards will be available for sale or renewal at pass outlets beginning Sept. 23. On-board fare sales will resume on Oct. 1.

Passes and farecards are available in advance at the following ECO Transit locations:

Vail Transportation Center

7 days a week 7 a.m – 5 p.m.

Eagle County Maintenance Service Center (MSC), 3289 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum

Monday 8 a.m. -11 a.m.

Tuesday 8 a.m. -11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. – 11a.m., 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Additional times may be available by appointment. Senior and paratransit passes may also be renewable over the phone. Please call 970-328-3570 for further information.

All 30-day, 10-ride and 1-day passes are also available at the following third party sales outlets:

– City Market in Avon

– The Thrifty Store in Edwards

– Eagle Pharmacy in Eagle

– Pepito’s in Edwards

For information regarding pass replacement policies due to COVID-19, please visit https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/News/ECO_Transit_Pass_Replacement_Program_due_to_COVID-19/.

Face coverings are required on board vehicles, at bus stops, and at all ECO facilities. Drivers will continue to limit passenger loads to provide for social distancing. Customers with flexible schedules are encouraged to travel at off-peak times.