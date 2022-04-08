ECO Transit moves to summer schedule April 10

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on ECO Transit’s transition to its summer schedule on April 10:
The ECO Transit summer schedule begins Sunday, April 10 with no significant schedule or frequency changes to the Valley and Highway 6 routes. Because stop times may have been adjusted slightly, riders are encouraged to check the new schedules available online.
Changes to other routes that may impact your trip planning include:
Leadville:
Minturn/Red Cliff:
Vail/Beaver Creek Express:
For complete schedules and trip planning please visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit or transithub.com. If you need further assistance planning your trip please call (970) 328-3520 or email us at eco@eaglecounty.us. For the latest rider updates, be sure to follow us @rideecotransit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.