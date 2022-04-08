ECO Transit moves to summer schedule April 10

Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on ECO Transit’s transition to its summer schedule on April 10:

The ECO Transit summer schedule begins Sunday, April 10 with no significant schedule or frequency changes to the Valley and Highway 6 routes. Because stop times may have been adjusted slightly, riders are encouraged to check the new schedules available online.



Changes to other routes that may impact your trip planning include:



Leadville:

The 5:35 a.m. departure from Leadville and 4:14 p.m. departure from the Vail Transportation Center will run Monday through Friday only.

Minturn/Red Cliff:

The first afternoon departure from the Vail Transportation Center will be at 4:05 p.m. The last departure from the Vail Transportation Center will be at 7:41 p.m.

Vail/Beaver Creek Express:

Vail/Beaver Creek Express service will end on April 9.

For complete schedules and trip planning please visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit or transithub.com. If you need further assistance planning your trip please call (970) 328-3520 or email us at eco@eaglecounty.us. For the latest rider updates, be sure to follow us @rideecotransit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.