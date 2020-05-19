ECO Transit looks to Eagle County Transition Trail Map as it adjusts bus service

Eagle County, citing its Transition Trail Map for the COVID-19 crisis, on Monday put out the following press release about ECO Transit bus service:

In conjunction with Eagle County’s Transition Trail Map, ECO Transit made the following service adjustments that became effective Sun., May 17, and will continue until further notice:

6 Highway 6 East and West

Increased frequency to 30-minute service between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service will remain 1-hour frequency between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

4X Valley Express East

Run departing Eagle Valley High School at 6:45 p.m. has been added

4 Valley East and West

Service remains 1-hour frequency from 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

1 Leadville

Resuming regular summer and winter service schedule with two morning and two evening trips per day

5 Minturn

Resuming regular summer and winter service schedule with three morning loops and three evening loops between Maloit Park and Vail Transportation Center

The following rules for passengers remain in effect:

-Do not travel if you are sick.

-Face coverings are required. Scarves, bandannas, buffs or other non-medical coverings that cover the nose and mouth are acceptable. Passengers without face coverings will not be allowed to board. Please bring your own face covering.

-Board the bus through the back doors, unless you need wheelchair ramp assistance.

-Practice social distancing by seating yourself as far as possible from other passengers.

Fare collection remains suspended until further notice. Drivers will continue to limit the number of passengers on board to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Please consider your need to travel carefully, especially during peak times.

For full schedule information please visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit/schedules or call ECO Dispatch at 970-328-3520.