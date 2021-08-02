East West Partners launches new project: One Riverfront in Avon

East West Partners recently issued the following press release on its new One Riverfront project with Slifer Smith & Frampton as the listing agent:

East West Partners is launching a new development project called One Riverfront and has chosen Slifer Smith & Frampton as the listing agent. This is the grand finale of Riverfront Village, completing the vision for this dynamic mountain community in the heart of Avon.

The project will feature both condominiums and townhomes along with fantastic on-site amenities like a new rooftop bar, leisure pool and spa pools set against the backdrop of Beaver Creek and the Eagle River. Plans for the first phase call for 13 townhomes that range in size from 2,407 square feet to 3,058 square feet. All residences will be four bedrooms with some having options for an office and second living space. One Riverfront will feature covered underground parking in the future condominium building and dedicated storage spaces, along with the convenient access to the neighboring Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa amenities such as the ski valet, fitness center, dining options and ski access via the Riverfront Gondola.

“Nestled at the base of Beaver Creek, Riverfront Village offers residents the chance to live in Avon with unparalleled amenities and convenient easy access to Beaver Creek. Residents are just steps away from the Riverfront Gondola. This location is simply the best,” said Molly Griffin, the listing agent with Slifer Smith & Frampton.