East West Hospitality names Daeffler associate director of sales at The Charter at Beaver Creek

East West Hospitality is pleased to announce that it has hired Stacy Daeffler to serve as the Associate Director of Sales at The Charter at Beaver Creek in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley.

The award-winning Charter at Beaver Creek is a luxury resort with 150+ individually owned one to five-bedroom condominiums. The European-inspired resort offers more than 8,000 square feet of event space that can host weddings, leisure gatherings and corporate events for up to 200 people, including in the spacious Seibert Room. Outdoor events on The Charter’s Terrace Patio offer fantastic Beaver Creek views.

The Charter recently completed more than $5 million in capital improvements, including the creation of a beautiful roof top ceremony space offering exceptional views of Beaver Creek, as well as major updates to the indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

Daeffler previously served as the Manager of Destination Colorado Meetings, a statewide association that provides group travel services throughout the Centennial state. Daeffler had many different responsibilities at the non-profit organization over the past 10 years – including membership, events, sales & marketing and facilitating connections between Colorado-based suppliers and meeting & event planners nationwide.

“Stacy’s extensive industry connections and strong relationship building skills will provide meeting & event planners with the support and guidance required to execute successful events at The Charter,” said East West Hospitality Managing Director of Sales and Business Development Kris McKinnon. “She will be a strong asset to our team and to East West Hospitality.”

Offering ski-in, ski-out access to Beaver Creek Mountain, The Charter features indoor & outdoor pools and hot tubs, on-site ski equipment rentals and a game room. Guests can unwind with a mountain inspired treatment at Spa Anjali and enjoy an inspiring dining experience with a view at the Black Diamond Bistro and Terrace Restaurant. For more information on The Charter at Beaver Creek, please visit https://thecharter.com/.

About East West Hospitality

East West Hospitality is a leading hospitality services company that actively manages a $6 billion portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts, private luxury residences and vacation rentals, along with restaurant, spa, fitness, retail and commercial properties, in the most desirable leisure destinations. The company also provides in-depth asset and financial management services for more than 100 homeowner associations at high-end residential communities.

With more than 35 years of experience managing hotels, resorts and private residences, East West Hospitality’s vacation rental, resort operations and asset management services are unparalleled. The company supports more than 3,400 residences with boots-on-the-ground teams in every location, enhanced by a 24/7 call center providing personal assistance and destination expertise to guests. Decades of experience managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and iconic private residences have earned East West Hospitality its reputation among guests and property owners as one of the most trusted names in the hospitality industry.

East West Hospitality was named the Vail Valley’s “Business of the Year” in 2018 by the Vail Valley Partnership, Colorado’s “Best Property Management Company” by ColoradoBIZ Magazine and honored as one of the “Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2019” by Outside Magazine. For more information about East West Hospitality, please visit eastwest.com or call 970-763-7126.