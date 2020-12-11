East West Hospitality awarded management contract for The Charter at Beaver Creek

East West Hospitality on Friday issued the following press release after landing the management contract for The Charter at Beaver Creek:

Beaver Creek, CO. (Dec. 11, 2020)- East West Hospitality is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the management contract for The Charter at Beaver Creek in the heart of Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado’s Vail Valley.

The Charter at Beaver Creek is a luxury resort with 150+ individually owned one to five-bedroom condominiums. This distinctive property, named a Top Colorado Resort by Conde Nast Traveler, delivers memorable experiences through its 24-hour front desk, concierge services and more.

Amenities at this ski-in, ski-out, European-inspired resort include indoor & outdoor pools and hot tubs, on-site equipment rental and a game room for the whole family. Guests can also enjoy an inspiring dining experience with a view at The Charter’s Black Diamond Bistro and Terrace Restaurant. The resort also offers more than 8,000 square feet of event space, as well as a team of professional catering staff, that regularly host weddings, leisure gatherings, and corporate events, of up to 200 people.

East West Hospitality opened Spa Anjali at The Charter in 2019. This 18,000 square foot mountain spa features nine indulgent treatment rooms, a nail salon and a well-equipped fitness center. Spa Anjali also affords guests and owners a relaxing sanctuary complete with access to the resort’s two pools, three hot tubs, and outdoor lounge area.

With more than 1,400 employees, East West Hospitality strives to be the most trusted hospitality services company and employer of choice built on genuine hospitality and enduring relationships. It serves its owners and guests through on-site, dedicated support at each property. East West Hospitality is thrilled that The Charter’s team of 90+ committed employees will be joining the East West Hospitality team.

“We are extremely excited to welcome The Charter team, its owners and guests to the East West Hospitality family,” said East West Hospitality CEO & President Colleen Weiss-Hanen. “We look forward to working hard for The Charter to ensure its legacy of delivering unique and special experiences to both guests as well as those fortunate to call this valley ‘home’.”

Founded nearly 35 years ago, East West Hospitality currently manages more than 40 properties in the Vail Valley, including properties in the Highlands and Center Village Beaver Creek, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Lodge and Townhomes in Avon, as well as The Solaris, The Lion, Lodge Tower and the Vail Spa in Vail.

East West Hospitality currently manages over 90 Homeowner Associations and more than 2,500 condominiums, townhome and luxury homes in Colorado, South Carolina, California and Hawaii as part of its vacation rental program. East West Hospitality also manages condominium hotels, retail outlets, commercial properties, world-class spas & fitness centers and restaurants. With more than $3 billion in assets under management, East West Hospitality prides itself on providing expertise in real estate and property management.

East West Hospitality was named the Vail Valley’s “Business of the Year” in 2018 by the Vail Daily, Colorado’s “Best Property Management Company” by ColoradoBIZ Magazine and honored as one of the “Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2019”by Outside Magazine.

For more information on East West Hospitality, please visit eastwest.com or call 970.763.7126.