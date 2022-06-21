East Vail workforce housing appeal hearing set for July 5

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on a July 5 hearing on citizen appeals of Design Review Board approval of Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing project:

The Town of Vail Community Development Department has accepted and validated citizen appeals of an approval by the Design Review Board of the East Vail Workforce Housing development application, formerly known as Booth Heights (DRB19-0652.001). The appeals will be heard by the Vail Town Council during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, July 5, in which the Town Council has the authority to uphold, modify or overturn the DRB approval after hearing testimony from the appellant, applicant and members of the public.

The appeal process has been initiated after Community Development Director Matt Gennett in his role as zoning administrator, determined that four citizens have met the legal qualifications to appeal the DRB approval. The deadline to file citizen appeals was June 7.

On May 18, the Design Review Board voted 3-1 to approve the East Vail Workforce Housing development application with four conditions following two review sessions.

The appeal filings cited objections including changes to exterior materials, landscaping and lighting associated with the development. While the town received 15 appeal letters, only four were found to qualify under Town Code Section 12-3-3.

The East Vail Workforce Housing development application reviewed by the DRB contains 61 housing units including 49 deed-restricted employee housing units and 12 dwelling units. This includes 30 multi-family employee housing units as well as 19 townhome employee housing units, both composed of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

As a result of the upcoming appeal hearings, the Town Code requires a stay on all other proceedings related to the project.

Additional information about the July 5 hearings will be posted to the town’s website at www.vailgov.com on or before July 1 as part of the Town Council meeting agenda.

