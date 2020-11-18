Eagle Valley High School goes remote as COVID-19 scraps BMHS football game

Eagle County Schools on Tuesday put out the following press release on Eagle Valley High School transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 and therefore being unable to compete against Battle Mountain High School in the annual football rivalry game:
|This afternoon it became necessary to transition Eagle Valley High School to remote learning due to staffing shortages caused by the number of staff and students out on quarantine. Consequently, the Eagle Valley football team is unable to play in this Friday night’s game against Battle Mountain High School.
Shortly following the notification that the Eagle Valley High School football team would not be available to play Battle Mountain in this week’s cross-county rivalry, Battle Mountain Athletic Director Gentry Nixon was able to slot in neighboring Summit County. Despite transitioning into the Orange High-Risk category at the first of the week, the last football game of the season is still allowed to play — without any spectators in the stands.
“We’re disappointed not to be playing EVHS, not just because we have a rivalry, but also because we know their team has worked hard and we hate to see them lose a chance to play one last game this season,” said BMHS Athletic Director Gentry Nixon. “We’re also grateful that Summit County was available so our two teams could finish off a difficult season on the field of play.”
The game will be played without spectators at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Huskies Stadium in Edwards.
|Estimadas familias y personal de las escuelas del condado Eagle:
Esta tarde nos fue necesario hacer el cambio de la Preparatoria Eagle Valley al aprendizaje a distancia debido a la falta de personal a causa de la cantidad de personal y estudiantes en cuarentena. Por eso, el equipo de fútbol americano de Eagle Valley no podrá jugar en el partido del viernes por la noche en contra de la Preparatoria Battle Mountain.
Poco después del comunicado de que el equipo de fútbol americano de la Preparatoria Eagle Valley no estaría disponible para jugar contra Battle Mountain en la rivalidad a campo traviesa de esta semana, la directora de deportes de Battle Mountain, Gentry Nixon, pudo conseguir partido con en el Condado Summit. A pesar de pasar al nivel naranja de alto riego el primer día de la semana, el último partido de fútbol de la temporada todavía podía llevarse a cabo, sin público en las gradas.
“Estamos decepcionados de no jugar contra EVHS. No solo porque tenemos una rivalidad, sino también porque sabemos que su equipo ha trabajado duro y nos pesa verlos perder la oportunidad de jugar un último partido esta temporada”, dijo Gentry Nixon, la directora de deportes de BMHS. “También estamos agradecidos de que el Condado Summit estuviera disponible para que nuestros dos equipos pudieran terminar una temporada difícil en la cancha”.
El partido se jugará, sin público presente, a las 6:00 p. m. el viernes 20 de noviembre de 2020, en el estadio Huskies de Edwards.