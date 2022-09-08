Eagle River Water & Sanitation District down to two finalists to replace retiring general manager

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District on Wednesday issued the following press release on its process for selecting a new general manager as Linn Brooks retires at the end of the year:

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has selected two finalists for its general manager position that will transition at the end of the year.

The district board of directors formed a search committee and recommended two current employees, Jason Cowles and Siri Roman, as finalists.

Cowles serves as the director of engineering and water resources while Roman is the director of operations.

The board will select the succeeding general manager during a special meeting at 12 p.m. Sept. 22. The meeting will be held at the district office at 846 Forest Road in Vail and is open to the public.

Notice of the finalists and the opportunity for public comment is required by Colorado Revised Statutes Section 24-6-402(3.5).

A new general manager is being selected as current general manager Linn Brooks is scheduled to retire at the end of this year.

For more information, visit www.erwsd.org or contact customer service at 970-477-5451.