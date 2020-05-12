Eagle County’s One Valley Voice to host ‘Community Conversation: Finding a Balance’ on May 14

Eagle County put out the following press release on its One Valley Voice “Community Conversation: Finding a Balance”, set for May 14:

Eagle County’s One Valley Voice will host “Community Conversation: Finding a Balance” on Thurs., May 14 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The virtual live streaming forum will feature representatives from health organizations, the business community, news outlets, local government, and the events industry.

Participating organizations include Vail Valley Partnership, Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Health, the Vail Daily, Eagle County Government, and the Basalt Chamber. They represent a spectrum of experts from both the Eagle River Valley and Roaring Fork Valley.

Participants will answer and discuss a number of questions and concerns from the business community about how to balance public health needs with economic activity in the coming months. The topics will be based on input from existing task forces comprised of local businesses, as well as themes heard by the county.

The Community Conversation will be live streamed at www.ecgtv.com, and at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and in Spanish at https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco/. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on cable systems in the Eagle River Valley.