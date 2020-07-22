Eagle County’s One Valley Voice hosts live streaming forum to address community response to COVID-19

Eagle County issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding One Valley Voice hosting “Community Conversation: A Collaborative Response to COVID-19” on Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m.:

Eagle County’s One Valley Voice will host “Community Conversation: A Collaborative Response to COVID-19” on Thursday, July 23 beginning at 2 p.m. The virtual forum will feature representatives from the business community, medical community, school district, news outlets and local government.

Themes will include preparing for the school year and a successful 2020/21 winter season, and the actions needed by all businesses, organizations and individuals to get us there. Participants will discuss their efforts to balance public health concerns with community outreach, student needs and economic activity in the coming months.

The panel will be facilitated by Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. Panelists will include:

-Nadia Guerriero, Chief Operating Officer, Beaver Creek Resort

-Kristen Pryor, General Manager, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

-Dr. Brooks Bock, Chief Executive Officer, Colorado Mountain Medical

-Phil Qualman, Superintendent, Eagle County Schools

-Julio Jimenez, Reporter, Vail Daily

-Jeff Shroll, County Manager, Eagle County Government

The Community Conversation will be live streamed at www.ecgtv.com, and at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, and in Spanish at https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on Comcast in the Eagle River Valley.