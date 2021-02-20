Eagle County vaccination process adapts to disrupted national supply chain

Eagle County on Friday issued the following press release on delays in receiving COVID-19 vaccine due to severe weather elsewhere in the nation:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Eagle County officials learned on Thursday that severe weather in the Midwest and East Coast regions delayed the expected COVID-19 vaccine shipment, resulting in postponing the clinic originally scheduled for Feb. 20 at Battle Mountain High School. These impacts are not a result of local or state level planning, but rather inclement weather that has impacted electricity and travel that ultimately upset the supply chain of vaccine. The county apologizes to those affected by this change but notes that these are circumstances outside of the organization’s control.

The entirety of the shipment comprised second doses, which can still be fully effective under the rescheduled timetable for those eligible residents who were expecting it. Those individuals have been notified with a reschedule date of Feb. 27. Officials remain optimistic and highlight that the typical process for administering the vaccine is fast and efficient in Eagle County, with wait times at clinics averaging about twenty minutes including the fifteen minute observation time. The vaccination process will move forward when the expected supply is delivered.

Finally, the Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment continues to follow a first and second dose vaccination process. Residents receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will continue to be scheduled for second doses.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.eaglecountycovid.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.