Eagle County updates its COVID-19 dashboard

As of Thursday afternoon (April 23), local health officials have tested 2,377 people for COVID-19, with 519 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
Here’s an Eagle County press release on updates to its community monitoring dashboard:
Eagle County Public Health and Environment has updated its community monitoring dashboard to include additional local information and trends in COVID-19 disease surveillance.
Officials have added trend data on the percent of people tested that are positive, as well as total hospitalizations by age group. This information has been used by officials as new public health orders have been contemplated.
In addition, the total number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 has been added, and Eagle County will stop sending announcements on individual deaths of community members. “We want the friends and families of those who pass away to be able to communicate within their own circles, in their own time,” said Eagle County Communications Director Kris Widlak. “With the limited amount of information that can be released by public health due to patient privacy laws, it makes sense to allow the people closest to the deceased to tell the stories of their loved ones.”
The dashboard still contains links to self reporting forms for symptoms in both English and Spanish.
Information on confirmed cases, testing, hospitalizations and deaths will be updated every day. Information on self reported symptoms is updated as it is received.
The dashboard will continue to change as new indicators and data become available. Additional information on the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.ECEmergency.org and by following One Valley Voice on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.
Residents may also email CovidQuestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750 with questions.