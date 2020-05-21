Eagle County to update COVID-19 public health order

Eagle County put out the following press release on Thursday regarding a requested update to its COVID-19 public health order:
Eagle County Public Health and Environment is updating the county’s Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. In alignment with the county’s Transition Trail Map, the move to the “Blue” Phase is anticipated to take place on May 25.
Officials note that Eagle County’s ability to implement the new Public Health Order is dependent on state approval of a variance request. The county submitted the request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on May 11 but has not yet received a response. The state could approve, approve with conditions, or deny the request.
Current disease surveillance shows the county is prepared to take the next step. Public Health will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19. As some restrictions are rolled back, Eagle County officials note the importance of residents and business leaders continuing to meet social distancing requirements.
All community members are strongly encouraged to read the entire order. In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:
The county has created a Q&A resource that will continue to be updated.
Guidance on face coverings will remain consistent with the current Green Phase, which strongly recommends the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces and requires their use for employees in certain professions where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is continuing to urge residents and visitors to take a personal pledge to follow the “Five Commitments of Containment:”
I will maintain 6 feet of social distance
I will wash my hands often
I will cover my face in public
I will stay home when I am sick
I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms
Community members and visitors are reminded that personal responsibility also means people must make the best decisions for themselves. Officials caution that just because restrictions on certain businesses and activities have loosened, it does not mean those who are uncomfortable or are in high-risk categories for COVID-19 should participate.
Regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.