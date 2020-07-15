Eagle County to provide additional ways to comment on Edwards RiverPark plan

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on public input for the Edwards RiverPark plan:
The proposed land use development permit for Edwards RiverPark is slated to begin the public hearing process on July 15 with the Eagle County Planning Commission (ECPC). Due to COVID-19, the county modified its public hearing procedures to provide opportunities for constituent input while also adhering to social distancing protocols. The county is continuing to explore ways to improve the public input process for Edwards RiverPark as well as other upcoming land use projects.
While officials experiment with a suite of options for public comment, the Edwards RiverPark hearing process will be updated to allow in-person public comment opportunities for anyone interested in speaking in person, by adding additional hearing dates for the ECPC.
“A strong public process is important to the commission,” said ECPC Chair Greg Moffet.
The original Edwards RiverPark schedule included three hearings with the ECPC. The county is now planning for at least four hearings that will be organized as follows. Times are subject to change:
July 15: Site visit at 4 p.m. and hearing at 6 p.m.
This hearing will include staff and applicant presentations, questions from the planning commission, and opening of public comment. No in-person comment will be included. Topics include:
– Comprehensive Plan Conformance
– Compatibility with Surrounding Uses
– Traffic
– Public Improvements
– Uses
– Phasing
Aug. 5: Hearing tentatively scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
This hearing will include staff and applicant presentations and questions from the Planning Commission. No in-person comment will be included. Topics include:
– Wildlife and wetland impacts
– Open space and recreation
– Building height, setbacks, and lot coverages
– Landscaping and parking
– Public benefit
– 1041 Permit
Aug. 19: Hearing time to be determined
This hearing will be solely focused on in-person public comment. Constituents can use the sign-up form for in-person public comment through Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. If additional in-person public comment hearings are needed to accommodate the number of people who desire to provide in-person public comment, additional hearings will be added to the schedule.
Sept. 2: Hearing tentatively scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
This anticipated Final Planning Commission Hearing will include:
– Review of public comment
– Application response
– Deliberations
– Decision
Interested constituents can watch the hearing live or later on ECGTV. Recordings are posted to ECGTV within approximately 24 hours. Public comment can be submitted through the mobile friendly webform. Within the form, community members can choose to type comments in the space provided, or upload a previously typed document (PDF, Word, and other formats), or upload a 3-minute video. Written and video public comment will be received through 5 p.m. on the Friday before the final hearing, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 28. If additional hearings are scheduled, the public comment period will be extended. The county encourages constituents to participate in the public process through the methods most comfortable to them.
David Mott
July 15, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Please deny the Edwards River Park project. It is totally inappropriate.
After denial, perhaps the Land Trust can facilitate buying the property and provide river access and affordable workforce housing.