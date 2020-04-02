Eagle County slacking hard on taking online 2020 Census

Eagle County ranks in the bottom 10 of Colorado’s 64 counties in terms of responding to the online 2020 Census, ranking 53rd at just 9.8% of county residents responding. Literally, what else do you have to do right now?

Part of the problem, based on Facebook comments, may be that Eagle County residents mostly get their mail at the U.S. Post Office, and it appears the 2020 Census is not sending household codes to PO boxes.

There is a button to click, however, for people who don’t have that code. Then you just need to fill in your household address and fill out the questionnaire.

The Census determines federal funding levels and could give Colorado an eighth member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as RealVail.com detailed in June of last year. Here’s Wednesday’s press release from 2020 Census:

To date, 40.3% of Colorado households have self-responded to the 2020 Census. The national self-response rate is 38.4%. Check out this MAP to track response rates.

It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own, whether online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. We encourage Coloradans to self-respond as soon as possible and make Colorado the state with the highest 2020 Census self-response rate in the nation! Go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and cross it off your TO DO list today.

Self-Response Rates in Colorado (as of 2 p.m. MT on April 1, 2020)

Douglas County, 48.9% Jefferson County, 48.5% Boulder County, 47% Broomfield County, 47% Yuma County, 46.2% Arapahoe County, 45.3% Phillips County, 45.1% El Paso County, 44.5% Elbert County, 43.6% Mesa County, 43.6% Logan County, 42.6% Larimer County, 42.1% Fremont County, 41.9% Adams County, 40.4% Delta County, 40.3% Montrose County, 40.1% Denver County, 40% Washington County, 39.9% Pueblo County, 39.6% Bent County, 39.2% Weld County, 39% Garfield County, 37.1% Otero County, 37% Sedgwick County, 37% Morgan County, 36.9% Montezuma County, 34.1% Crowley County, 32.8% Alamosa County, 32.1% Chaffee County, 31.7% Moffat County, 29.9% Rio Grande County, 29.8% Teller County, 29.7% Kit Carson County, 29.6% La Plata County, 29.5% Las Animas County, 29.2% Prowers County, 29% Baca County, 25.6% Lake County, 24.2% Gilpin County, 22.8% Clear Creek County, 22.6% Kiowa County, 21.8% Ouray County, 21.8% Rio Blanco County, 20.5% Lincoln County, 18.8% Huerfano County, 18.2% Archuleta County, 18% Gunnison County, 16.8% Pitkin County, 16.7% Custer County, 14.8% Routt County, 14.2% Park County, 14% Conejos County, 11.8% Eagle County, 9.8% San Miguel County, 9.3% Cheyenne County, 8.9% Summit County, 8.6% Saguache County, 8.4% Dolores County, 8% Mineral County, 6.5% Costilla County, 4.1% Jackson County, 3.2% San Juan County, 3.2% Hinsdale County, 2.6% Grand County, 2.3%

ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS