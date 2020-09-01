Eagle County sheriff keeps Stage II fire restrictions in place but allows shooting

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued the following press release keeping Stage II fire restrictions in place but allowing recreational shooting:
With Colorado facing extremely dangerous fire conditions, Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek has decided to continue to enact Stage II fire restrictions in Eagle County. All law enforcement and fire agencies throughout Eagle County would like to thank everyone for their compliance, and cooperation with our current fire restrictions.
These updated restrictions will take effect on September 2, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will authorize recreational shooting throughout Eagle County while still implementing Stage II fire restrictions. The use of any explosive requiring a fuse or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition is still prohibited under this order.
Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:
The following persons are exempt from this order:
Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.
We want to remind our community, as well as visitors to the area, that they are our first line of defense in preventing wildland fires.Thank you everyone for doing your part to keep Eagle County safe and beautiful.
When we are in a Red Flag Warning in Eagle County, this will automatically move restrictions up to the next level of fire restrictions. This means that while we are implementing Stage II Fire Restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is in effect we will move to a Fire Ban. Within a Fire Ban it will be implemented that ALL hot work, welding etc will require a permit from your local fire authority. More in depth information regarding the fire restrictions in Eagle County can be located at https://www.ecemergency.org/2020/04/eagle-county-fire-restriction-info.html
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is urging people living in and near fire-prone areas to be prepared for the worst by protecting their property through clearing brush and removing dead branches, along with many other steps that are outlined at www.firewise.org. In addition, residents should prepare for emergency evacuation plans and make sure they have their most valuable and important possessions are prepared in the event they are required to immediately leave the area.
To receive real-time emergency text or email notifications, subscribe to EC Alert at www.ecalert.org .