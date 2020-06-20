Eagle County set to move to ‘Black Diamond’ phase of COVID-19 Transition Trail Map

Eagle County public health officials on Friday put out the following press release on the county’s plan under its COVID-19 Transition Trail Map to move to the “Black Diamond” phase of reopening on Monday, June 22:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is updating the county’s Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. In alignment with the county’s Transition Trail Map, the move to the “Black Diamond” Phase is anticipated to take place on June 22.

Officials note that Eagle County’s ability to implement the new Public Health Order is dependent on state approval of a variance request. The county submitted the request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on June 10 but has not yet received a response. The state could approve, approve with conditions, or deny the request. The order and resources associated with it are subject to revisions pending the response from CDPHE.

Current disease surveillance shows the county is prepared to take the next step. Public Health will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19. As additional restrictions are rolled back, Eagle County officials note the importance of residents and business leaders continuing to meet social distancing requirements.

All community members are strongly encouraged to read the entire order. In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:

-Allows gatherings of up to 250 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.

-Removes capacity limits for indoor service at restaurants and bars. Six feet of distance will still be required for non-household members.

-Removes capacity limits for short-term lodging. Six feet of distance will still be required for non-household members.

-Removes capacity limits on pools that use chlorine or bromine. Six feet of distance will still be required for non-household members.

-Continues requirements that all visitors be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

-Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.

The county has updated its Business Toolkit and its Q&A resource to help with the transition, as well as created a welcome letter for county visitors. Guidance on face coverings will remain consistent with the current Blue Square Phase, which strongly recommends the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces and requires their use for employees in certain professions where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is continuing to urge residents and visitors to take a personal pledge to follow the “Five Commitments of Containment:”

-I will maintain 6 feet of social distance

-I will wash my hands often

-I will cover my face in public

-I will stay home when I am sick

-I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

Regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.