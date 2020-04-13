Eagle County sees sixth death of local resident from COVID-19 infection

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is confirming the sixth death of an Eagle County resident from COVID-19. A man in his 70s died today (4/13) at a facility in Denver.

As of Monday afternoon, health officials in the county have tested 2,052 individuals, confirming 496 cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizing 38 people.

For the protection of all community members, officials are reminding residents of the importance of staying home except for the critical activities listed below. In addition, when out in public for these activities, people must maintain a minimum six feet distance from others.

-Obtaining food and other household necessities, including medicine

-Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

-Seeking medical care

-Caring for dependents or pets

-Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

-Participating in outdoor recreation

“These are difficult times for all of us, but especially for the friends and family members of those we’ve lost,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “The very best thing we can do is to take every precaution to protect ourselves and each other by maintaining our distance from others when we leave our homes, washing our hands frequently, and always staying at home when we are ill.”

Eagle County Public Health is sharing local data, including case counts, hospitalizations and more, though its Eagle County COVID-19 Monitoring dashboard. Additional information is available at www.ECEmergency.org and by following One Valley Voice on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.

Residents may also email CovidQuestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750 with questions.