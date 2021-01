Eagle County Schools set to welcome students back for spring semester

Dear families and staff,



We trust that everyone had a wonderful and much needed break and are refreshed and excited about returning to school. With thanks to the community, the expected surge in cases from the Thanksgiving break did not develop and push the community in the Red, Severe Risk category. Pending no new changes to our community’s status, we are grateful to welcome students back to the same schedule we were operating on before the break. Public Health officials are still concerned about a possible surge from the Winter holiday, so we must all remain vigilant and committed to wearing masks, keeping our social distance, washing hands, and staying home if we’re sick. Transmission at school has been very low, showing that our levels of protection are effective at limiting disease spread within schools.



During the break, the Colorado Department of Education released a webpage showing the operational status of all school districts in Colorado. As a community, we have worked hard to offer the most in-person learning as is safe, and we have not been alone in our efforts.



As we head back to school next week, please be reminded of a few critically important practices.



1. If your child is sick, please keep them home.

2. If they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of your family’s physician and have them tested.

3. If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.

4. If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine (and not leave their home) as directed by Public Health.

5. If you or a student is directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers, not engage in extracurricular activities



Prior to break, changes were made by Public Health in the quarantine protocol.



1. Quarantine times were reduced from 14-days to 10-days.

2. An asymptomatic person in quarantine can get tested on day five, and if the results are negative, may end quarantine after the seventh day, resuming normal activities on the eighth day of quarantine. This is not applicable to cohort level quarantines within ECSD schools.



With the arrival of the vaccine in our Valley, we can be optimistic but rededicated to our efforts to keep this virus contained. Staff and families have done a truly remarkable job, and we enter into the new semester with renewed strength to finish this challenging effort with kindness and grace towards one another.



Respectfully,

Philip Qualman

Superintendent