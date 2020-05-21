Eagle County releases updated COVID-19 Business Toolkit

Eagle County, per the following press release on Thursday, announced an updated version of its COVID-19 Business Toolkit:

Eagle County is sharing an updated COVID-19 Business Toolkit to help local businesses navigate the transition from the Green Phase to the Blue Phase of the Transition Trail Map. The transition goes into effect with the updated Public Health Order intended to become effective May 25, pending state approval of the county’s variance request.

The toolkit was developed through a collaborative effort between the county, the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Valley Partnership, and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce. It was designed to organize and consolidate guidance and resources available to businesses as they prepare for the next iteration of the public health order.

“The residents, businesses, organizations, and governments of Eagle County have done very well in this effort so far, and we have been leading the way in the State of Colorado” says a letter to the business community from the Board of County Commissioners included in the toolkit. “This is due to your hard work and diligence, and the next phases of our recovery are equally as reliant on individuals and businesses in Eagle County moving forward, in unison, through the next phases of the new Public Health Order.”

Additional information and regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.