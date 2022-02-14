Eagle County Regional Airport sets record with highest passenger visitation rates in 13 years

Eagle County on Monday issued the following press release on increased passenger traffic at the Eagle County Regional Airport in 2021:

Last year was one of the busiest on record for the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE). In 2021 EGE experienced the highest passenger visitation rate in 13 years. Not since 2008 have as many passengers transited EGE, with enplanements, or boardings for the year numbering 206,536.

The Eagle County Regional Airport.

“Nationwide, traffic has really only recovered about 80 percent,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport. “At EGE, we’ve been consistently surprised with setting monthly records in 2021. We have seen strong recovery with our visitors but also with our local travelers choosing their hometown airport.”

Factors driving the increased traffic through EGE include added summer service to Atlanta and Chicago along with year-round service to Denver. Direct flights from Dallas also helped drive enplanements up in 2021.

“The Eagle County Regional Airport is a benefit to both our tourism industry and our community at large,” said Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer. “The EGE Air Alliance offered a $100 flight rebate program to Eagle County residents for summer 2021 (June 3 – September 5) and plans to do a similar rebate program in 2022 to encourage locals to utilize EGE.”

The big three U.S. carriers, American, United, and Delta Airlines, each conduct operations at EGE with the 2021 market share breakdown as follows – American Airlines at 54.9 percent, United Airlines at 34.9 percent, and Delta Airlines at 10.0 percent.

EGE is minutes away from your final destination. Visit flyvail.com for flight and airport information.