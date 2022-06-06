Eagle County recognized by Colorado Department of Human Services

Eagle County last week issued the following press release on being recognized by the state:

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recognized Eagle County for 2021 C-Stat Distinguished Performance. The county’s outstanding performance efforts were tied to programs that help Coloradans, including helping more local families move toward a stronger economic future by connecting Coloradans with meaningful work opportunities and workforce development programs, delivering crucial food and energy assistance in a timely manner and keeping vulnerable adults and children safe.

“2021 was a year of recovery, growth, and record dedication to Coloradans from our county partners,” said CDHS executive director Michelle Barnes. “Eagle County is leading the way as a top performer by delivering fast and consistent services and I am excited to see what they accomplish now that we are through the height of the pandemic. I am proud of Eagle County in supporting people slipping into poverty and those already in it, keeping kids and seniors safe, and supporting families.”

“Our team is amazing and I have so much gratitude for the opportunity to work with them everyday,” said Eagle County director Megan Burch. “Our Department of Human Services is receiving this recognition for the eighth time.”

C-Stat is a performance management tool that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives. The Distinguished Performance Award recognizes counties that are timely, safe and accurate in work and meeting goals. Counties that meet their goals are more likely to be meeting the needs of individuals and families in their community, and more likely to have higher completion rates of applications. 10 counties received the 2021 C-Stat Distinguished Performance.

Counties identified as distinguished performers were (in alphabetical order):

Archuleta

Broomfield

Delta

Eagle

El Paso

Mineral

Pitkin

Rio Grande

San Juan

Yuma

Further, three counties received the Most Improved Award:

Mineral: Most improved small county

Delta: most improved medium county

Larimer: most improved large county

C-Stat is a performance-based analysis strategy that allows every program within the Colorado Department of Human Services to better focus on and improve performance outcomes. By identifying areas of focus, CDHS determines what is working and what needs improvement. By measuring the impact of day-to-day efforts, we are able to make more informed, collaborative decisions to align our efforts and resources to affect positive change.