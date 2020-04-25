Eagle County Public Health updates COVID-19 Public Health Order to allow for some slow reopening

Eagle County health officials on Friday updated the county’s COVID-19 public health order to remove some restrictions and slowly open up some non-essential businesses. Here’s the county press release:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment has updated the county’s Public Health Order regarding COVID-19 to allow for an incremental loosening of restrictions beginning on April 27.

Officials say that Eagle County, in consultation with the local medical community and other partners, is moving toward a more sustainable social distancing model with these cautious and incremental steps to open businesses and recreation that are currently restricted. The primary focus is opening businesses that have not been defined as critical, essential, or governmental while requiring these businesses to implement a social distancing protocol.

All community members are strongly encouraged to read the entire order. In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:

-Allows gatherings of up to 10 people, as long as social distancing requirements are met.

-Allows some outdoor recreational facilities to reopen.

-Restricts short-term lodging operations, except if necessary for an essential service or business, for emergency purposes or for medical care.

-Allows more businesses to open in addition to previously allowed essential businesses, as long as the business can meet the requirements of the order. All businesses must create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.

-Limits travel into or around Eagle County to local residents only. “Local residents” are defined as persons who own, maintain, or live in a home or residence in Eagle County.

According to Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, while the new order does reduce some restrictions, it does not reduce the individual responsibility to adhere to social distancing measures. “Gatherings of up to 10 people are okay as of April 27, but they still require some responsible choices. In these circumstances, folks should continue to maintain distance from people outside of their immediate household. Remember, we are connected as a community through the choices we make individually.”

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is urging residents to take a personal pledge to follow the “Five Commitments of Containment:”

-I will maintain 6 feet of social distance

-I will wash my hands often

-I will cover my face in public

-I will stay home when I am sick

-I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

Eagle County officials and community leaders have created a Transition Trail Map to help guide residents and businesses. Eagle County is moving into the first, or Green Circle, phase.

Information and regular updates are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for COVID-19 discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with questions not answered through the two previous resources can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.