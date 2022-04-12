Eagle County Paramedic Services names Harvey as new Community Health Manager

Eagle County Paramedic Services on Monday issued the following press release on Alice Harvey being named its new Community Health Manager:

Jim Bradford, COO and co-CEO of Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS), recently announced that Alice Harvey has joined the team as the Community Health Manager. This position, previously titled Community Paramedic Manager, not only works with the Community Paramedics but also serves to address the health needs of the community.

Alice Harvey

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ms. Harvey to the team,” Bradford said. “The Community Health Manager will define and support an evolving role for us here at EC Paramedics. As the community and its needs change, so do the services that we can and should provide. Ms. Harvey will be instrumental in moving us forward. “

Harvey is a Registered Nurse by training with experience in emergency care, home health, behavioral health and case management. Most recently, her professional focus has been centered around population health initiatives and the development of programs that bridge gaps across the healthcare continuum, connecting underserved populations to the services they need.

“Community health and how we think about it is changing,” Harvey said. “Alongside other strategies, I’m looking forward to increasing the use of meaningful data and quality metrics to drive our Community Health Program.”

The Community Health Manager will take the lead on envisioning a sustainable model for

the Community Health Division at Eagle County Paramedic Services. As Manager, Harvey will oversee and lead daily operations of the Community Health Division, including supervising the

team, and developing and executing a program to achieve specific short and long term goals of the Community Health Division. She will also be the external-facing champion of the Community Health Division and strategize with community partners to harness resources and meet the needs of the community.

Prior to joining EC Paramedics, Harvey served as Public Health Director for Rio Blanco County in Northwest Colorado for three years. She holds a Masters degree in healthcare informatics from University of Colorado and a BS in Nursing Science from University of Arkansas. She has four children, two dogs and a deep love for the mountains.