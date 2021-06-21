Eagle County Open Space welcomes Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to Eagle County

Eagle County Open Space is once again excited to welcome the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to Eagle County. Funded by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grants received by Open Space and the Town of Eagle in December 2020, crews of Colorado youth will be camping for the next month on the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space to construct soft surface multi-use trails and remove outdated fencing for the Town of Eagle and Eagle County Open Space.



“We’re excited to welcome the next generation of Colorado stewards onto our protected lands to not only employ them for a couple weeks this summer, but also to introduce them to Western Colorado agriculture, sensitive wildlife populations, and recreational demands on public land,” said Katherine King, Director of Eagle County Open Space.



The Colorado Youth Corps Association announced that 250 Colorado young people will get

jobs this summer working on critical outdoor recreation and land conservation projects

throughout the state. These projects will enhance Colorado’s trails, parks, open spaces, and

wildlife habitat in 21 counties throughout the state. Funds for this project were awarded by

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which receives a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds, to

the Colorado Youth Corps Association for use by accredited conservation service corps.



The goal of the program is to employ youth and young adults throughout the state on critical

outdoor recreation and land conservation projects in partnership with local governments and

open space agencies. In June 2020, the GOCO Board announced that GOCO would invest

$1,000,000 of funding in conservation service corps projects in 2021. GOCO has approved

the disbursement of approximately $500,000 for local governments and $500,000 for open

space organizations.



For more information, contact Peter Suneson at peter.suneson@eaglecounty.us or 970-401-1054