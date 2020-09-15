Eagle County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release on Stage 1 fire restrictions:

Due to the more favorable weather conditions Eagle County will be implementing “Stage 1” fire restrictions that will take effect on Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at 00:01 a.m.

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.

The restrictions that will be implemented and remain in place until further notice are;

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

We want to remind our community, as well as visitors to the area, that they are our first line of defense in preventing wildland fires. Thank you everyone for doing your part to keep Eagle County safe and beautiful.

When we are in a Red Flag Warning in Eagle County, this will automatically move restrictions up to the next level of fire restrictions. This means that while we are implementing Stage I Fire Restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is in effect we will move to Stage II Fire Restrictions.

More in depth information regarding the fire restrictions in Eagle County can be located here.

A comprehensive listing of fire restrictions throughout the state and other fire related emergency information can be found online at www.coemergency.com

Information on current wildfires in Colorado and around the country is available at www.inciweb.org

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is urging people living in and near fire-prone areas to be prepared for the worst by protecting their property through clearing brush and removing dead branches, along with many other steps that are outlined at www.firewise.org. In addition, residents should prepare for emergency evacuation plans and make sure they have their most valuable and important possessions prepared in the event they are required to immediately leave the area.

To receive real-time emergency text or email notifications, subscribe to EC Alert at www.ecalert.org

The Stage 1 Fire restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Check with your local municipality for specific restrictions.