Eagle County Housing Authority provides rent relief to tenants at Lake Creek Village Apartments

To help support residents in this difficult time, the Eagle County Housing and Development Authority will offer reduced rent payments for April, May and June for all 270 units in Lake Creek Village Apartments. A 50% credit will be applied in April, 25% in May, and 25% in June on rental payments to all tenants. Tenants are not expected to pay back the credit in the future. It is the Housing Authority’s mission to support affordable housing in Eagle County, and this decision is intended to ease some of the financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic to tenants.

“Our Housing Authority strives to support the local workforce and senior populations in Eagle County. Therefore, we are very happy to provide this rent relief to our tenants at Lake Creek Village Apartments and give them some impactful relief,” said county commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.

Tenants may request further rental assistance, such as a deferred payment plan, if necessary, which can be arranged by contacting management. All late fees will be waived at this time. Residents can call 970-328-3790.

Tenants were notified of this rent relief on March 25. The feedback has been very positive, with numerous tenants calling in to express their gratitude.

The estimated value of this rent concession is around $400,000. The rental rates for a one bedroom is $1,225, two bedroom is $1,475 and a three bedroom is $1,700. Tenants have utilities included in their rent, and may have a garage or pets on property.

“Providing affordable rental units in Eagle County is a priority for the Housing Authority, as a not-for-profit entity that supports local housing,” said Kim Bell Williams, Executive Director of the Eagle County Housing and Development Authority. “We want to support the locals’ housing needs and hope this rent forgiveness will help our tenants get back up on their feet during this difficult time.”

The Eagle County Housing and Development Authority also owns Riverview Apartments in EagleVail, Golden Eagle Senior Apartments and Seniors on Broadway in Eagle which participate in federally subsidized housing programs. Rental rates adjust based on income for each tenant, so an income loss will result in a lower rent payment which may provide additional relief during this time.

For additional information, please contact Daniel Murray, Portfolio Manager for the Eagle County Housing and Development Authority at 970-328-8779 or daniel.murray@eaglecounty.us