Eagle County gears up for next phase of reopening — from green to blue terrain

Eagle County officials, in conjunction with Vail Health and local business leaders, outlined a roadmap for the next phase of reopening the local economy — from green/beginner to blue/intermediate.

In a One Valley Voice online session moderated by the Vail Daily, community leaders said the next phase will likely be more difficult than the initial phase of shutting down the economy and staying at home.

Here’s the press release from Eagle County:

Eagle County preparing for next iteration of public health order

Work is underway to create the next iteration of Eagle County’s public health order in response to COVID-19. In alignment with the county’s Transition Trail Map, the transition to the “Blue” Phase will loosen some restrictions that have been in place since April 27. As some restrictions are rolled back, Eagle County officials note the importance of residents and business leaders continuing to meet social distancing requirements.

While the new public health order is not yet finalized, county officials understand that businesses need some lead time to prepare to either open or change their operations. Additionally, since the proposed revisions are less strict than the state’s Safer at Home order, a variance request has been submitted and is currently under review. This variance request must be approved before new orders can be adopted. A preview of some of the proposed changes follows:

The Blue Phase effective date is planned for May 25.

-This date is four weeks after the implementation of the Green Phase, and current disease surveillance is showing the county will be prepared to take this next step.

-Meeting this date will be contingent on keeping the disease spread of COVID-19 at manageable levels.

-It will also be contingent on personal responsibility of both businesses and the general public complying with social distancing protocols.

-These contingencies must be met in order to gain a new exemption approval for Eagle County’s plan from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The gathering size will be raised to 50 people.

-6 feet of distance is still required between non-household members.

-Parks and outdoor gathering spaces can have multiple groups of 50, provided those groups are physically separated by at least 20 feet.

-Indoor gathering spaces are limited to 50 people. Multiple groups of 50 are permitted if they are in discreet and segregated spaces.

Dine-in service at restaurants and bars will be allowed to open at a reduced capacity.

-Indoor seating will be limited to 50% of seating capacity – not fire code capacity.

-Distancing of 6 feet between non-household members will be required.

-Outdoor seating capacity will be unlimited, provided 6 feet of distancing between non-household members is met.

-Restaurants will be required to check with their local liquor licensing authority on their ability to serve alcohol in outdoor spaces.



Lodging will be allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity.

-Traditional lodging such as hotels and motels can operate at up to 50% capacity.

-Discussions on vacation rentals are underway.

Outdoor recreation businesses and guided tours will be allowed to open if they meet social distancing requirements.

-Outdoor businesses may open to local and non-local customers.

-Special requirements may be necessary for transportation, including reduced capacity, face coverings and increased ventilation.

Areas and businesses with high-touch equipment will be allowed to open if they meet social distancing requirements.

-This includes playgrounds.

-For indoor environments or businesses where equipment cannot be disinfected in between each use, additional disease prevention measures are critical. Recommendations may include face covering requirements and/or handwashing or hand sanitizing prior to use of equipment.

-Disclosures must be made in areas where equipment is not disinfected in between uses, including signs encouraging personal responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Summer camps will be allowed provided they comply with public health guidance.

-Mitigation measures will include limitations on gathering sizes, cohorting and cleaning guidelines.

-Symptom screening will be required for teachers, counselors and attendees.

Pools that use chlorine or bromine will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

-Pools will still be expected to complete a social distancing protocol that communicates how they will minimize the risk of disease spread for employees and users.

-Salt water pools will remain closed.

The target date for the Black Phase is June 22.

-This would be the earliest date for transition after the expected implementation of Blue Phase to allow for the next round of disease surveillance.

-As was true for the transition to the Blue Phase, meeting this target date will be contingent on disease spread of COVID-19 being kept at manageable levels.

-It will also be contingent on personal responsibility of both businesses and the general public complying with social distancing protocols.

-These contingencies will be needed in order to gain approval for Eagle County’s plan from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, if it differs from statewide orders in effect at the time.

Guidance on face coverings will remain consistent with the current Green Phase, which strongly recommends the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces and requires their use for employees in certain professions where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is continuing to urge residents to take a personal pledge to follow the “Five Commitments of Containment”:

-I will maintain 6 feet of social distance

-I will wash my hands often

-I will cover my face in public

-I will stay home when I am sick

-I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

Community members are reminded that personal responsibility also means people must make the best decisions for themselves. Officials caution that just because restrictions on certain businesses and activities have loosened, it does not mean those who are uncomfortable or are in high-risk categories for COVID-19 should participate.

Additional information will be available as the new public health order is finalized. Regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.