Eagle County Fair & Rodeo returns July 21-24

Eagle County this week put out the following press release on the return of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo on July 21:

The 81st Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will return after a suspension last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin Wednesday, July 21 and run through Saturday, July 24 at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Fair & Rodeo attendees can celebrate the county’s western heritage and support youth education with 4-H shows, carnival rides, exhibits, mutton busting, a petting zoo and contests, as well as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Junior Livestock Auction. Tickets will go on sale online in early June and the event will follow any public health guidance relevant at the time of the event, including possible social distancing, mask requirements, and limited ticket sales, which will be assessed closer to the event.

“We are grateful for the work of the Fair and Rodeo Advisory Committee in putting together a spectacular event this year,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We all missed last year’s Fair and Rodeo and are looking forward to hosting the community at the premier event celebrating our western and agricultural heritage

The action kicks off Wednesday with “Lil’ Buckaroo Night,” which offers $1 rodeo tickets for kids 4 to 12. Families are encouraged to come down early to view the Open Class exhibits beginning at 9 a.m., enjoy carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. and to sign up for mutton bustin’.



Thursday night is “Western Heritage Night,” and attendees are invited to sport their finest western attire for the occasion.



In addition to activities and entertainment, the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” tradition continues on Friday, July 23 with a portion of proceeds from rodeo ticket sales benefitting the Shaw Cancer Center. Attendees may choose to add a donation to the purchase of a Friday night ticket and are encouraged to wear pink to the event. Following the rodeo, guests will have the opportunity to kick up their heels to the tunes of Buck Ford at a free concert.



Saturday, July 24 brings the rodeo to a close with “Patriotic Night,” and its special recognition of local veterans. Before the rodeo kicks off, guests are invited to the Eagle River Center at 1 p.m. to attend the annual 4-H Junior Livestock Auction, where 4-Hers show their animals to be auctioned off to earn money for future projects or education. After the final rodeo event, Buck Ford will again treat guests to tunes to close out the night.



For a complete schedule, visit www.eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com.