Eagle County, Denver now tied for most COVID-19 cases in Colorado at 20 apiece

DENVER, March 14, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 24 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 101.

The test results include 20 from the state lab and 4 from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers. The state can confirm completed test results on approximately 800 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.



Because of the large number of new cases, CDPHE is shifting to report aggregate data for new cases, instead of listing details on each specific case. Additionally, the release of these updated numbers of cases will be released once per day, at approximately noon.



Total new presumptive positive cases: 24



Age of individuals:

20s – 4

30s – 5

40s – 5

50s – 5

60s – 2

70s – 2

80s – 1

County of residence:

Adams – 3

Arapahoe – 3

Denver – 5

Eagle – 4

El Paso – 1

Gunnison – 2

Jefferson – 2

Mesa – 1

Pitkin – 1

Weld – 1

Out of state – 1 (Currently located Denver County)

Resident/Visitor:

Residents: 23

Visitors: 1

Gender:

Female: 11

Male: 13

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.



Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.