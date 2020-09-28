Eagle County Coroner’s Office identifies Gypsum home explosion victim

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office issued the following press release identifying the victim of a Sept. 17 home explosion in Gypsum that is believed to have been caused by a gas leak:

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has officially confirmed the identity of the victim found following a Sept. 17 home explosion as 49-year-old Patricia Roe of Gypsum.

The explosion occurred on Cottonwood Pass Road, and is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. The incident prompted a multi-day evacuation of parts of the neighborhood.

Responding agencies included Eagle County Sheriff’s Office; Gypsum Fire Protection District; Town of Gypsum; Eagle River Fire Protection District; Greater Eagle Fire Protection District; Eagle County Paramedic Services; Avon Police Department; Vail Police Department; Eagle Police Department; Vail Mountain Search and Rescue; Colorado State Patrol; Colorado Department of Transportation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control; Eagle County Government; American Red Cross; Salvation Army; Vail Public Safety Communications Center; Citadel Security; and Eagle County Schools.