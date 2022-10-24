Eagle County commissioners launch new Ask Me Anything community outreach program

Eagle County on Monday issued the following press on the Eagle County Commissioners' new Ask Me Anything community outreach program:

In an effort to grow constituent outreach and receive feedback in an informal setting, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners is launching two new recurring engagement opportunities for the public.

A virtual “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) style live Facebook event series will focus on county programs and services. A county commissioner will be joined by a staff person involved in a program, and they will explain what it is, who is eligible to participate, and how viewers can learn more. They will then make themselves available to answer incoming questions fielded from the live chat. The sessions will be broadcast live and then archived for future viewing at www.facebook.com/eaglecounty. Topics, dates, and times will be announced prior to each AMA event along with a form for early submittal questions.



County Commissioners will also hold open office hours every other week at county facilities, and possibly other public venues. On select Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, a county commissioner will be available to discuss any topics of interest with members of the public. No reservations are required, but the county asks that participants respect time constraints if other individuals are waiting. Office hours and locations will be posted to the county website and social media channels. November’s sessions will take place on November 2 and 16.



“We always say we commissioners are just an email or phone call away,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “And while that’s certainly true, we also know that that can feel intimidating. We hope the AMA and regularly scheduled office hours will make people even more comfortable reaching out about issues important to them and our community.”



“We look forward to this additional opportunity to meet with county residents,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We’re happy to hear suggestions, ideas, concerns, or just catch up on current issues.”



“This is a great opportunity for constituents to get to know their county leadership in an informal setting,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We sincerely enjoy getting to know our residents, growing those relationships, and hearing how we can better serve our community. This really does go a long way in finessing local government, and we encourage anyone who is interested to join us.”



County Commissioners are also happy to take constituent feedback via email at admin@eaglecounty.us or in Spanish at preguntas@eaglecounty.us.



Los comisionados ofrecen nuevas oportunidades de alcance comunitario con la serie Ask Me Anything (AMA) /Pregúnteme lo que sea en vivo, horario de oficina regular

En inglés



24 de octubre de 2022 – En un esfuerzo por aumentar el alcance con los electores y recibir comentarios en un entorno informal, la Junta de Comisionados del Condado de Eagle está lanzando dos nuevas oportunidades de participación recurrentes para el público.



Una serie de eventos virtuales en vivo en Facebook llamada Pregúnteme lo que sea/Ask Me Anything (AMA, por sus siglas en inglés) se centrará en los programas y servicios del condado. Un miembro del personal involucrado en algún programa se unirá a un comisionado del condado y explicarán de qué se trata, quién es elegible para participar y cómo los espectadores pueden obtener más información. Luego estarán disponibles para responder las preguntas enviadas desde el chat en vivo. Las sesiones se transmitirán en vivo y luego se archivarán para verlas en el futuro en www.facebook.com/eaglecounty. Los temas, las fechas y los horarios se anunciarán antes de cada evento de AMA junto con un formulario para enviar preguntas anticipadamente.



Los comisionados del condado también tendrán horas de oficina abiertas cada dos semanas en las instalaciones del condado y posiblemente en otros lugares públicos. En los miércoles selectos desde las 10 am hasta el mediodía, un comisionado del condado estará disponible para discutir cualquier tema de interés con miembros del público. No se requieren reservaciones, pero el condado pide que los participantes respeten las limitaciones de tiempo si hay otras personas esperando. El horario y las ubicaciones de las oficinas se publicarán en el sitio web del condado y en los canales de redes sociales. Las sesiones de noviembre tendrán lugar los días 2 y 16 de noviembre.



“Siempre decimos que los comisionados estamos a solo un correo electrónico o una llamada telefónica”, dijo el comisionado Matt Scherr. “Y si bien eso es cierto, también sabemos que eso puede resultar un poco intimidante. Esperamos que AMA y las horas de oficina programadas regularmente hagan que las personas se sientan aún más cómodas para comunicarse sobre temas importantes para ellos y nuestra comunidad”.



“Esperamos esta oportunidad adicional de reunirnos con los residentes del condado”, dijo la comisionada Kathy Chandler-Henry. “Nos complace escuchar sugerencias, ideas, inquietudes o simplemente ponernos al día sobre temas actuales”.



“Esta es una gran oportunidad para que los electores conozcan a los líderes de su condado en un ambiente informal”, dijo la comisionada Jeanne McQueeney. “Sinceramente disfrutamos conocer a nuestros residentes, hacer crecer esas relaciones y escuchar cómo podemos servir mejor a nuestra comunidad. Esto realmente contribuye en gran medida a mejorar el gobierno local, y animamos a cualquiera que esté interesado a reunirse con nosotros”.



Los comisionados del condado esperan también recibir comentarios de los electores por correo electrónico en admin@eaglecounty.us y en español en preguntas@eaglecounty.us.