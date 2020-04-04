Eagle County Assessor’s Office to waive Personal Property Declaration penalties

The Eagle County Assessor’s Office worked closely with the Colorado Division of Property Taxation to postpone the upcoming business personal property reporting deadline.

Because most Colorado businesses are not operating or have limited staff and resources due to the impact of COVID-19, late filing penalties and fees will be waived for the 2020 filing of Personal Property Declarations.

Effective immediately, the governor has signed an Executive Order extending the filing deadline from April 15 to June 15 for all Business Personal Property and Natural Resource Property.

In the meantime, business property owners who are able to complete the declaration but need assistance, the Assessor’s Office is available at 970-328-8640 or at assessor@eaglecounty.us.

Filing Electronic Personal Property Declarations is strongly encouraged. Personal Property Declaration filings can be emailed to assessorpersonalproperty@eaglecounty.us.

Filers will receive an automatic confirmation email receipt for their records. Filings may also be faxed to 970-328-8679.