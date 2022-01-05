Eagle County announces schedule for community ski days with elected officials

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the schedule for its community ski days with the county commissioners and other elected officials:

Local leaders including the Eagle County Commissioners are inviting skiers and riders to join them for some runs on selected Fridays this season following a series of successful ski outings in years past. The gatherings are intended to facilitate a casual conversation among community members outside the structure of formal meetings.

The schedule for the 2021-22 winter season begins with a ski/ride outing on Friday, Jan. 7. Participants are asked to gather at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village at 10 a.m.

Originally organized by former Vail Councilman Greg Moffet and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect local leaders with people who are passionate about the outdoors.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in ski and ride days. Participants simply need to assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

The networking and outreach events have resulted in a broad representation of the community, bonded by an appreciation of what drew many of us here.

Additional ski days are planned for February 4 in Aspen and March 25 at Beaver Creek. Times and locations for those days will be announced later in the season.