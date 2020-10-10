Eagle County adopts new public health order as COVID-19 cases increase

Eagle County put out the following information on Friday regarding an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections over the last week:

While case counts for COVID-19 were reported as being a bit fragile by our Emergency Management Director Birch Barron, we have unfortunately recorded a rapid climb in the case count over the past few days. Here’s some important numbers about case counts from the past week:

68% increase (37 cases compared to 22 the previous week)

10 are 60 years of age or older, compared to 10 individuals in the entire previous month

4 schools or childcare centers were impacted with quarantines, compared to 3 in the previous six weeks

A significant and controllable cause of this is a portion of the public’s resistance to cooperating with public health officials conducting case investigations. I understand how this process can feel intrusive and unwelcome, but our case investigators are doing their jobs to protect the health and safety of a large community.

Eagle County then put out the following press release on adopting an updated public health order to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases:

Eagle County has updated its public health order regarding COVID-19 to adopt statewide orders, along with additional requirements specific to the local community. The new order is effective immediately.

Eagle County worked closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Governor’s Office to develop a statewide comprehensive dial dashboard, which was reflected in the statewide order released on Sept. 15 and includes a risk assessment for each of the state’s 64 counties. The state’s order is meant to create consistency for expectations and goals among all counties, while allowing a measure of local control in tailoring public health policies.

The order and the dial dashboard rely on three key metrics, including disease incidence rate, percentage of countywide COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, to generate a color-coded risk assessment. Each level further determines the activities and capacity limits based on the risk within each county.

“Eagle County is currently at the ‘Safer at Home Level 2, Concerned’ level on the statewide dial, and our individual behaviors will dictate whether we stay there, or move to more or less restrictive requirements,” said Eagle County Public Health and Environment Director Heath Harmon. “We need every community member to adhere to the 5 Commitments of Containment, cooperate with disease investigators, and keep our collective focus on our goals of keeping schools open and preparing for a successful winter season.”

In addition to the statewide requirements, Eagle County’s updated order includes the following local provisions:

-Outlines requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick, including cooperating with the county on case and outbreak investigations.

-Requires all visitors be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 14 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

-Continues face covering requirements in indoor public spaces for those over the age of two, with limited exceptions.

-Provides general business requirements, as well as specific guidance for organized recreational youth and adult league sports.

All community members are encouraged to read the statewide and local public health orders in their entirety.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. Those with additional questions can email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.