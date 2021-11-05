Donovan officially suspends campaign for Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat, sent out the following email blast to constituents on Friday, officially suspending her campaign to unseat controversial Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 mid-term election:

Hi Friend,

I’m so grateful for the support you’ve given me over the last nine months, and I wanted you to hear directly from me that I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for Congress.

Kerry Donovan

It has been an honor and a privilege to earn the support of Coloradans and Americans from all walks of life and I cannot express my gratitude for each and every person who stepped up to help our campaign. With over 60,000 contributions and an average donation of less than $25, we built a grassroots movement that crossed the Continental Divide, party lines, and ideological differences. We built one of the most powerful campaigns in the country, bringing together tens of thousands of people dedicated to standing up for our democracy and bridging divides to solve the problems our nation faces.

This campaign was about standing up to hateful and divisive leadership and making sure that the West, which has big problems to solve, was represented by someone who would fight for us, not a headline. While each $15 check in the mail with a memo ‘we believe in you’ or $20 donation at a meet-and-greet made me more committed by the day, I was drawn out of the district in the new congressional maps. These maps failed to recognize the complexity of rural Colorado and instead divided communities, protected incumbents, and ignored Coloradans’ voices. As a result, there is no viable path forward for me to remain in this race.

Western Colorado is my home and is filled with good people and wonderful memories from this campaign. I will continue fighting for these communities with everything I have. More soon.



With gratitude,

Kerry Donovan