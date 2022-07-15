Discover Your True North with author and speaker Bill George July 19 in Edwards

The Vail Symposium this week issued the following press release on author Bill George speaking Tuesday, July 19 in Edwards:

The past few years have been difficult; if you’ve been feeling a bit lost, you’re not alone. Author and speaker Bill George is a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, where he has taught leadership since 2004. On Tuesday, July 19, George joins the Vail Symposium, in partnership with the Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, for a program that is sure to help attendees reset their personal compasses.

“Bill George is a dynamic speaker and one of the foremost business leaders of our time,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium. “We’re honored to welcome George to the community and look forward to learning his advice for more purposeful living.”

In this program, George will talk about “Discovering Your True North,” including stories and examples of purposeful living from his years leading Medtronic as CEO, to his interviews with authentic leaders around the world and his teaching leadership at Harvard Business School, to his personal journey with meditation and his family and men’s group. He’ll focus on his best-selling book, “Discover Your True North,” including the following topics:

Your life story

Losing your way

Crucibles

Self-awareness

Values

Sweet spot

Support team

Integrated life

Purpose

The event will include a talk by Bill George covering purposeful living and leading, questions from the audience and a brief book signing afterward. Your registration/ticket will include a copy of the new, updated version of the book “Discover Your True North.”

“Many people today are navigating challenges and transitions,” said Gregg Vanourek, co-founder of the Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living. “How can they find safe harbor in the storm? Bill George’s work on discovering your true north speaks directly to that. As we say here, it starts with the inside first.”

About the speaker

Bill George is a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, where he has taught leadership since 2004. He is the author of: “Discover Your True North” and “The Discover Your True North Fieldbook,” “Authentic Leadership,” “True North,” “Finding Your True North,” “7 Lessons for Leading in Crisis” and “True North Groups.”

Mr. George is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic. He joined Medtronic in 1989 as president and chief operating officer, was chief executive officer from 1991-2001, and board chair from 1996-2002. Earlier in his career, he was a senior executive with Honeywell and Litton Industries and served in the U.S. Department of Defense.

IF YOU GO…

What: Discover Your True North

When: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Edwards Interfaith Chapel | Edwards

More information: Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 the day of the program. Please visit www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.