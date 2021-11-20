Dirt Miller, Callista Clark to open for Rateliff, Bentley at Vail Snow Days on Dec. 3-4

Vail Snow Days this week announced the opening acts for the annual concerts scheduled for Dec. 3-4 in Vail:

In just a few weeks, Vail Snow Days will bring energy, music and plenty of entertainment to Vail. In addition to a Pray for Snow Pub Crawl, Snow Days LIVE! free concerts in Vail Village and Lionshead; a Festival Expo Village in Mountain Plaza throughout the weekend; a silent disco; Bluegrass and Bloodies on Sunday and more, the concerts on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ford Park are perhaps the biggest draws. Event producers recently announced that Dirt Miller will be opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Friday and Callista Clark will open for Dierks Bentley on Saturday.

Dirt Miller is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. His music is a raw compilation of his own real-life experiences and the emotions he experienced fighting to stay alive mentally, physically and spiritually. Drawing from blues, folk and rock, the genre he creates could be described as a cinema of sound, bringing back the essence of real, live musicianship. Miller’s captivating vocals and gritty guitar playing makes his live performance one to be reckoned with: waw, unassuming and with no apologies.

Every song has a story and, at just 18 years old, Callista Clark has a lot to say. Like so many talented singer/songwriters that paved the way before her, the young songstress wields her creative gifts as both a defense and an instrument of peace as she puts her heart on display with her debut collection “Real To Me,” out now via Big Machine Records. Blending her love for authentic, timeless classics with the sounds of her Georgia roots, Clark “commands her career from its breakthrough beginnings” (American Songwriter). The proof that Clark can hold her own among Nashville’s most prominent is evident as she was recently named an iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist and her debut single, “It’s ‘Cause I Am” continues to climb as Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021. She made her national television debut earlier this year with an interview and performance of the single on Live with Kelly & Ryan who touted her as “the next big thing in Country music.” Coming off of a whirlwind few months, she shows no signs of slowing down and was recently featured as the only Country artist in BILLBOARD’s annual “21 Under 21” list.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $225 for VIP access for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and $75 for general admission and $275 for VIP access for Dierks Bentley.

To purchase tickets, for more details and to explore the full schedule of events, visit vailsnowdays.com.

