Devils-Huskies football game back on after school district runs reverse on COVID-19

Eagle County Schools on Wednesday ran a reverse on its call on Tuesday to cancel the annual Battle Mountain versus Eagle Valley High School football game due to COVID-19, instead ruling the two teams can play on Friday.
Here’s the latest from Eagle County Schools:
|Dear families and staff of Eagle County Schools,
Eagle County Schools announced today that it has reversed its decision to hold Eagle Valley High School out of this Friday’s football game with cross-town rival Battle Mountain High School. The game is back on between the Devils and Huskies. The Summit County football team has been notified of the change and graciously understands in light of the ever-changing circumstances due to the pandemic.
The change in decision follows additional and ardent contact tracing throughout the Eagle Valley football team to investigate an anonymous “Safe2Tell” call that claimed members of the squad were symptomatic but not coming forward out of fear of causing the game to be canceled. These claims have now been found to be baseless, and with the assistance and support of Public Health, the team has been cleared to play. Both teams have been following the proper safety protocols, and there has not been any transmission of the virus at either team.
“This is great news for both teams in our school district,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Katie Jarnot. “The initial decision to pull Eagle Valley from the game was difficult, but we didn’t think we had the time to complete the thorough tracing necessary to attest to the team’s health. However, everyone involved worked tirelessly and shared our findings and process with Public Health less than thirty minutes ago. They felt our investigation was thorough enough to ensure it was safe.”
Unfortunately, the one issue that could not be resolved was allowing spectators at the game.
“The football teams have been following strict safety protocols so while it is possible to interview and contact trace the teams, the prevalence of the virus in the broader community is such that we still can’t have spectators,” explained Jarnot.
The game will occur at its regularly scheduled time and location, 6:00 PM at Huskies Stadium. The game will be live-streamed via HighFiveMedia and the NFHS Network.
Eagle County Schools asks for understanding from the community during these fluid and trying times.
|Estimadas familias y personal de las escuelas del condado Eagle:
Las escuelas del condado Eagle anunciaron hoy que cambian la decisión de excluir a la Preparatoria Eagle Valley del partido de fútbol americano este viernes contra la preparatoria rival Battle Mountain. El partido entre Devils y Huskies se reanuda. Se le ha informado al equipo de fútbol americano de Summit del cambio y amablemente comprenden las circunstancias cambiantes debido a la pandemia.
El cambio en la decisión fue debido al seguimiento que se le dio a los contactos en todo el equipo de fútbol americano de Eagle Valley al investigar una llamada anónima a “Safe2Tell” que decía que miembros del equipo tenían síntomas pero que no decían por temor a provocar la cancelación del partido. Ahora se ha descubierto que estas declaraciones no tienen fundamentos y, con la asistencia y el apoyo de Salud Pública, el equipo ha sido autorizado para jugar. Ambos equipos han estado siguiendo los protocolos de seguridad adecuados y no ha habido ninguna transmisión del virus en ninguno de los equipos.
“Esta es una gran noticia para ambos equipos en nuestro distrito escolar”, dijo la Dra. Katie Jarnot, Asistente del Superintendente. “La primera decisión de eliminar del juego a Eagle Valley fue difícil, pero no creíamos que tuviéramos tiempo para terminar el seguimiento necesario para dar fe de la salud del equipo. Sin embargo, todos los participantes trabajaron incansablemente y compartieron la información y procesos con Salud Pública hace menos de treinta minutos. Consideraron que nuestra investigación fue bastante completa como para garantizar la seguridad”.
Desafortunadamente, el único problema que no se pudo resolver fue permitir público presente en las gradas.
“Los equipos han estado siguiendo estrictos protocolos de seguridad, por lo que, si bien es posible entrevistar y seguir los contactos del equipo, la existencia del virus en la comunidad en general es tal que todavía no podemos tener público presente”, explicó Jarnot.
El partido se llevará a cabo a la hora y lugar programados, a las 6:00 p.m. en el estadio Husky. El partido se transmitirá en vivo a través de HighFiveMedia y el NFHS Network.
Las Escuelas del Condado Eagle solicitan la comprensión de la comunidad durante estos tiempos difíciles e inciertos