Death Cab for Cutie to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheater on Sept. 11

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday announced Death Cab for Cutie will play the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Saturday, Sept. 11. Go here for more information and tickets, and here’s more from the VVF announcement:

Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae. Death Cab for Cutie rose from being a side project to becoming one of the most exciting groups emerge from the indie rock scene of the ’00s. They have been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. The band’s latest release, The Georgia E.P., raised over $100,000 for voter rights organization Fair Fight in 2020.

“For a band in its third decade… Death Cab hasn’t lost its gift for pairing Gibbard’s soft ruminations with propulsive arrangements that know just when to sparkle and sway. But even more importantly, Gibbard himself still sings with a sense of purpose, keenly articulating a distinct swirl of nostalgia, loss and hope for new beginnings.” —NPR Music

Learn more at deathcabforcutie.com