CSU Extension Eagle County launches community needs assessment survey

Colorado State University (CSU) Eagle County Extension is conducting a community needs assessment to better understand the pressing issues facing Colorado today. The short 10-minute survey is designed to gather information to help CSU Extension tailor programs and services to serve the unique needs of each community.



CSU Extension Eagle County wants to hear from every corner of Eagle County. A variety of responses will best inform Extension’s programs and services moving forward.

Residents may complete the online survey before June 27, 2021. Users may click the link and then choose their county. The survey is active from June 7 to June 27.



Questions may be submitted to the local Extension office by emailing glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us. Learn more at https://extension.colostate.edu/communitysurvey/

With offices in 63 Colorado counties, Colorado State University Extension is local wherever you are. Learn more at extension.colostate.edu.