COVID-19 stage 1 fire restrictions lifted

Fire managers and officials with state and local agencies have partnered and agreed to officially lift the COVID-19 enacted ‘Stage 1’ fire restrictions in Eagle County beginning Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

Recent ‘Stage 1’ fire restrictions had been enacted due to COVID-19 concerns in alliance with BLM and the USFS on April 10, 2020. The fire restrictions were put into place due to staffing and health issue concerns. As fire restrictions are rescinded, please keep in mind that area conditions remain dry and diligence is always needed in ensuring campfires are completely out and watched closely when in use. The use of exploding targets, tracer rounds, steel core ammunition or fireworks remains prohibited on all federal lands at all times.

Fire restriction protocols will continue for 2020 with the changes implemented last year to help clarify fire restrictions with what is allowed and not allowed. We ask that everyone review those updates which include the implementation of automatic fire restrictions during periods of a ‘Red Flag Warning’ throughout unincorporated Eagle County (excluding Federal lands). Anytime the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning for our area, fire restrictions will automatically be implemented without any further action from the Sheriff.

During times that Eagle County is not implementing regular fire restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is issued, all of unincorporated Eagle County will automatically move into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The fire restrictions listed in the attached image under (yellow) “Stage 1 Red Flag Restricted Activity” will be implemented throughout the duration of the Red Flag Warning.

In the event that Eagle County has already enacted “Stage 1 Fire Restrictions” and a “Red Flag Warning” is issued, all of unincorporated Eagle County will then automatically move into “Stage 2 Fire Restrictions”. The fire restrictions listed in the attached image under (red) “Stage 2 Red Flag Restricted Activity” will be implemented throughout the duration of the Red Flag Warning.

• A red flag warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service to inform area firefighting and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread. *After drought conditions, when humidity is very low, and especially when there are high or erratic winds which may include lightning as a factor, the Red Flag Warning becomes a critical statement for firefighting agencies.



• An interactive map depicting the areas of Eagle County affected by fire restrictions can be found HERE.



• In addition, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages citizens to stay aware of the latest emergency and weather notifications by signing up for EC Alerts at www.ecalert.org.