COVID-19 rapid tests available at Vail Library, two Vail fire stations

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on COVID-19 rapid tests available at the Vail Public Library and Vail Fire Stations 1 and 3:

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently expanded the Rapid At-Home testing program to include a community distribution model for rapid, COVID-19 tests.

The tests available for distribution to the public are iHealth Labs over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 Antigen rapid tests.

These tests are available to pick up at the Vail Public Library and Vail Fire (Stations 1 & 3). The tests are limited to four test kits per person per visit (two tests per kit, eight tests total).

In addition to the Rapid At-Home testing program, the Vail Public Library and Vail Fire are also distributing masks as part of the Governor's mask program.