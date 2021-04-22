COVID-19 once again changes plans for 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day ceremony on Tennessee Pass

The 10th Mountain Division Foundation recently issued the following letter from President Nancy Kramer concerning the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Tennessee Pass Monument:

For the 63rd consecutive year the 10th Mountain Division Foundation will hold our Memorial Day ceremony at the Tennessee Pass Monument on Monday, May 31, 2021. As with last year’s ceremony, COVID-19 prevents us from providing an open invitation to the general public to gather on site.

We will have a small ceremony and record the event for viewing later in the day. We will provide communications about options to view the video. The formal portion of the ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. MDT. We are asking that no visitors attend at that time. We do encourage visitors to the area to pay their respects at another time.

The Living History Display Group will provide the military support during the ceremony. Our keynote speaker this year will be Major General Brian Mennes from Fort Drum, who will join us virtually. We will continue the tradition of profiles of the fallen with a brief reading in honor of a member of today’s 10th Mountain Division.

As in the past, five wreaths will be placed at the base of the monument representing the core and tenant organizations. Again, this year, we will abstain from Chapter wreaths in the interest of the necessary reduction in visitor count.

Due COVID and the virtual nature of the ceremony, we will not be hosting a luncheon at Ski Cooper. We would ask that you remember all of our veterans and friends as you have your main meal this Memorial Day. It is important that we honor our fallen comrades and those who have left us since the war’s end.

We urge you, your family and friends to watch the video when we post it on our Facebook page, YouTube and our website, 10thmountainfoundation.org. We will be sending out notices regarding the posting of the ceremony video. We anticipate a return to our traditional ceremony in coming years.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we stay safe during this pandemic.

Sincerely,

Nancy Kramer

President, 10th Mountain Division Foundation