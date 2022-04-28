Coram wins court challenge and will face Boebert in June 28 Republican primary

State Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican, was cleared by a judge late Wednesday in his bid to challenge controversial U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the June 28 Republican primary.

The winner of the GOP primary will be the favorite in November’s general election race for the 3rd Congressional District, which, after redistricting, includes a smaller portion of Eagle County (essentially the southwestern corner in the Roaring Fork River Valley near Aspen) and most of the rest of the state’s Western Slope.

Don Coram

The district now leans 9 points Republican (it was previously a 6-point GOP district when it including the majority of Eagle County) and will be won in November in its two biggest cities — Pueblo and Grand Junction.

“Tonight the judge issued his decision,” Coram wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “Boebert and her followers lost. Senator Coram remains on the ballot as a Republican candidate for CD3! Let’s get to work!”

Coram petitioned his way onto the primary ballot, and a group of Boebert supporters sued to stop his candidacy, arguing the Colorado Secretary of State accepted more than 300 invalid signatures. The judge found only 19 — not nearly enough to cancel Coram’s candidacy.

Coram’s campaign did not immediately return an email requesting additional comment on the failed court challenge or recent revelations placing Boebert in the “beginning stages” of planning for the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that was aimed a violently blocking President Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification and keeping Donald Trump in power.

The campaign for Sol Sandoval, a Pueblo activist and the only Democrat to land on the CD3 primary ballot via the state assembly process, also did not return an email requesting comment on the latest revelations about Boebert’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6, when she tweeted “Today is 1776”.

Lauren Boebert

Prior to her election in 2020, Boebert told RealVail.com, “[The Second Amendment] is for my protection and it is a protection against a tyrannical government, and so I don’t see that we would ever have to use our Second Amendment rights against our government, but that is what it’s for. It’s not for hunting. It’s not for target shooting or for sport.”

Boebert’s congressional office no longer responds to requests for comment from RealVail.com.

Two other Democrats, Avon’s Alex Walker and Aspen’s Adam Frisch, successfully petitioned their way onto the June 28 primary ballot.