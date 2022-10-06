Condé Nast names Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa its No. 3 Top Mountain West Resort

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon issued the following press release on being ranked No. 3 in the Top Mountain West Resort category in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards:

AVON, Colo. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Top Mountain West Resort in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront is ranked #3 in the Top 20 Resorts in the Mountain West category, touted for its “excellent location by the lifts,” extensive amenities including “amazing hot tubs and pool” and a “fantastic and friendly” staff.

More than 240,000 people voted in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the longest-running and most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry. The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on the Condé Nast Traveler website and celebrated in the November issue.

“We are very honored for this recognition and grateful to everyone who has supported us,” said Brian Harrier, General Manager of The Westin Riverfront. “We have completed several major renovations at the resort this year – from upgrading our Athletic Club with amazing new TechnoGym equipment to launching a delicious new restaurant concept with Chef Richard Sandoval. The snow just started falling on the high peaks this weekend and we are getting excited for another fantastic ski season here in Colorado.”

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 luxurious guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort opened a brand new modern American restaurant this summer in partnership with Chef Richard Sandoval – Stoke & Rye. Diners can also enjoy The Lookout, which serves hearty snacks, craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music, along with The Riverfront Market and an on-site Starbucks.

As a top Colorado wellness destination, The Westin Riverfront features 27,000 square feet of space dedicated to fitness and healing, including the 14-room Spa Anjali, which offers an extensive treatment menu focused on three mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas, plus a full-service salon. The Westin Riverfront recently renovated its Athletic Club with new TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment and created the Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. Members and resort guests can enjoy 50+ group exercise classes each week along with special wellness programming like multi-day yoga retreats and nutrition education.

Other top amenities at the dog-friendly Westin Riverfront include a stunning saline-based outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs overlooking the Eagle River. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola with Ski Valet service during the winter and unparalleled Vail Valley hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall.

For groups and events, Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace. For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com.