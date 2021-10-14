Colorado urges residents to get vaccinated soon to stop spread of COVID for holidays

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday issued the following press release with deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations in order to be fully protected during certain upcoming holidays:

With major fall and winter holidays soon approaching, CDPHE reminds Coloradans to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in time to achieve the greatest protection against the virus that causes COVID-19 prior to holiday gatherings. Vaccinations are the best way for Coloradans to protect themselves, their families, and their communities while celebrating holidays.

“The holidays are special because they often mean getting together with multiple generations of family and friends,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Many of us have had to sacrifice and cancel gatherings over the past 20 months because of the pandemic. This year, we have the option to gather more safely thanks to the vaccine. At a time when we think about all the things we are grateful for— let’s be especially grateful for the vaccine. Take advantage of it. It could save your life or the lives of your loved ones.”

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart. Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses, given 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires one dose. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by the following holidays, people should get their first dose of vaccine by the following dates:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25): Moderna by Oct. 14, Pfizer by Oct. 21, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28): Moderna by Oct. 17, Pfizer by Oct. 24, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14

Christmas (Dec. 25): Moderna by Nov. 13, Pfizer by Nov. 20, Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.