Colorado Transportation Commission votes in favor of new climate-first rule for CDOT

Colorado Senate Democrats on Thursday issued the following press release on the Colorado Transportation Commission’s vote in favor of a new rule for the Colorado Department of Transportation to reduce emissions and modernize the state’s transportation system:

Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) and Senator Faith Winter (D-Broomfield) today released the following statements after the Colorado Transportation Commission’s vote to adopt a new rule that improves long standing inequalities in transportation infrastructure and air quality and meet the goals set forth in SB21-260.

“Today marks a major step forward in modernizing our transportation system and reducing its emissions. The new rule puts us on the right track to meet our climate goals and build a transportation system that works for everyone, all while improving and elevating planned infrastructure projects,” said Majority Leader Fenberg. “I applaud the hard work of the commission, CDOT, and all those who provided testimony and pushed to improve and perfect this rule. I look forward to seeing how this rule will transform our transportation system, economy, and the Colorado way of life in the coming decades.”

“Addressing the climate crisis and creating environmental justice and equity is one of my top priorities at the legislature, and this rule is a good start that sets a national precedent while showing that it’s possible to work together to improve our transportation infrastructure and address the climate emergency at the same time,” said Winter, Chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. “The Transportation Commission and CDOT have done a tremendous job taking feedback from Coloradans and incorporating it into a plan that includes clear, measurable and enforceable goals that will upgrade our transit system and improve our economy while cutting emissions. But our work is not yet done, and I look forward to continuing working closely with the Commission to further advance environmental justice and equity, and to ensure that all Coloradans can quickly and safely get where they need to go.”

Majority Leader Fenberg and Sen. Winter sponsored SB21-260, historic legislation that created a 21st century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality.